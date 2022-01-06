Omicron cases on the rise in Lahore, Islamabad

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are on the rise in the country, including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

According to the Islamabad District Health Officer (DHO), 36 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant in the previous 24 hours, taking the capital’s tally to 177.

DHO Zaeem Zia said Islamabad reported a total of 104 new infections. “4,411 tests were conducted for clinic diagnoses and contact tracing. Positivity [rate] has jumped upto 2.36%, the new wave of the COVID19 has just started,” he tweeted.

Separately, the Punjab health department said 42 more people were found infected with Omicron in Lahore.

The number of confirmed cases of the new strain in Punjab has jumped to 219. Most of these cases have emerged in the provincial capital where the tally stands at 212.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said Omicron is the most transmissible strain that spreads fast, advising people to adhere to SOPs to keep the virus at bay.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that Pakistan reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a day Thursday for the first time since Oct 14, 2021.

A total of 46,585 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 1,085 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 2.32% as compared to yesterday’s 1.8 per cent.

