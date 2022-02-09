No-trust move: Opposition agrees on phase-wise process

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have decided on phases of the no-trust move against the incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that preparations have begun by the opposition to bring a no-trust move against the incumbent government in phases. It has been decided to initiate the process of a no-trust motion from the Speaker National Assembly (NA).

The opposition decided to bring a no-trust move against the NA Speaker in the last week of February, whereas, the opposition leaders expedited contacting each other to finalise the preparations.

Sources added that the opposition leaders will also contact the government allies once again.

The efforts for a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led federal government were commenced after a recent meeting between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had also given go-ahead to the planned no-trust move.

In the next phases, the opposition benches will bring a no-confidence motion against Punjab chief minister ahead of entering the final phase of a no-trust move against the prime minister.

MQM-P, PML-Q noncommittal

The ally political parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), have decided not to part way with the PTI government. The PTI allies in the Centre have rejected the no-trust move planned by the opposition parties.

Amid recent political developments, MQM-P had rejected PML-N’s plan to bring a no-confidence motion and told the leadership of the major opposition party that it will not part ways with the ruling PTI.

Moreover, MQM-P had also held a meeting with PML-Q top leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi yesterday. While talking to journalists post-meeting, PML-Q leaders clarified that the no-confidence motion of the opposition was not part of their meeting’s agenda.

