Haris, Wasim Jr didn’t deserve place in Pakistan World Cup squad

Former batter Basit Ali, one of the legendary cricketers, has voiced his opinion on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad.

Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the 18-member squad for the 50-over world championships, scheduled to be played in India from October to November.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said they were forced to replace pacer Naseem Shah with bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali as he is sidelined with a right-shoulder injury.

Basit Ali, like other cricket experts and fans, expressed his reservations about the team selection for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He believes that players got selected due to friendships.

He lambasted the side for “not selecting players on merit.”

He believed said batter Mohammad Haris, and pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr. would not have been picked on the basis of their performance.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Haris played one game in the Asia Cup 2023, where he scored three runs.

Mohammad Wasim was brought to the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023 as a late replacement for the virtual semi-final against Sri Lanka. However, he did not play in it.

Basit Ali added there is favouritism in the team, adding that it was there when he played.

Speaking about Mohammad Hafeez’s resignation as a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s technical committee, he said the former all-rounder exposed the governing board, selection committee and their criteria for choosing players through it.

Moreover, he asked former captain Misbah-ul-Haq to distance himself from the PCB and not embroil himself in such issues.