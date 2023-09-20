Pakistani citizens’ data stolen from restaurants

KARACHI: Hackers stole personal data of over two million Pakistani citizens from the online database of restaurants and put it on sale on the internet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Hackers stole the personal data of over two million Pakistanis from the software used by restaurants and put the records on sale on the internet.

The photos uploaded by the hackers came forth as samples for sale in the ad. The hackers claimed to steal the customer database of more than 250 restaurants which includes credit card numbers and mobile phone numbers.

The hackers demanded two Bitcoins for the data of millions of citizens.

Related: Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle said that no complaint was registered with the agency regarding the software hacking. It was learnt that the hackers sent the details to different people through the dark web.

In August, security agencies had exposed an attempt to obtain sensitive information by hacking the mobile phones of senior government officials.

According to statements issued by the Prime Minister’s House, security agencies foiled an attempt to breach the mobile phones of senior government officials.

Related: Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s official Facebook account hacked

The vicious effort aimed to extract sensitive information from government officials and bureaucrats under the guise of senior officials.

According to the statements, mobile hacking links were sent via WhatsApp in an attempt to obtain information.

Prime Minister’s Office directed the government officials to remain vigilant, refrain from responding to irrelevant messages, and promptly inform the Cabinet Division upon receiving such messages.