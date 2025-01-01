Pakistan’s monthly inflation witnesses 4.07pc decline

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics stated that Pakistan’s inflation rate declined to 4.07% in December 2024, ARY News reported.

According to PBS, the report represents a decrease from the 4.86% inflation rate recorded in November 2024.

From July to December 2024, the average inflation rate stood at 7.22%. However, there was a slight increase of 0.06% in the inflation rate from November to December 2024.

In urban areas, inflation decreased by 0.10% in December, while in rural areas, it increased by 0.29%. The inflation rate in urban areas was 4.38% in December, whereas in rural areas, it was 3.62%.

The Ministry of Finance had estimated the inflation rate for December to be between 4% and 5%.

On December 27, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) latest data showed that the country’s average weekly inflation rate increased by 5.08 percent.

According to details, PBS disclosed its weekly inflation data, indicating that 17 items have seen price increases, while 10 items have gained lower in rates.

The report specifies that, over the past month, the price of chicken rose by 22.47 percent, and tomatoes experienced a price increase of 20.75 percent.

In the same period, sugar prices increased by 2.19 percent, and the cost of one kilogram of edible oil rose by 1.17 percent.

Additionally, the Bureau of Statistics noted that the price of 2.50 kilograms of certain goods increased by 0.91 percent, while the price of one liter of edible oil went up by 0.74 percent.

Conversely, the report indicates that the prices of onions and potatoes decreased by 8.13 percent and 2.38 percent, respectively.