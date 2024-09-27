Pakistan’s weekly inflation jumps by 0.5pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s weekly inflation rate hiked by 0.05 percent with the overall inflation rate reaching 12.80 percent, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The bureau said that 16 items saw price hikes, nine items experienced price stability and three items saw price decreased.

According to the PBS, tomato prices increased by Rs6.76 increase per kilogram (kg), onion increased by Rs7.89 per kg, chickpeas Rs3.97 increase per kg, chicken Rs1.10 per kg while beef prices increased by Rs2.41 per kg.

Pakistan’s short-term inflation decreased by 0.52% WoW during the week ended September 19, 2024

The PBS calculated short-term inflation using the sensitive price indicator (SPI) on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

SPI comprises of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, out of these items, prices of 17 (33.34%) items increased, 15 (29.41%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.