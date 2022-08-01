PDM heads’ meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads was postponed which was previously scheduled to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Monday.

The PDM heads’ meeting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The PDM heads’ meeting was postponed due to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) tomorrow.

The PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also accompany PM Shehbz Sharif during DI Khan and Tank visits. The premier and Fazlur Rehman will visit flood-hit areas of both districts.

On July 31, it was learnt that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided to summon federal ministers to brief them on the power and financial crunch in the country.

The federal ministers will attend the two-day meeting of the PDM where they will brief the participants regarding the hike in prices of the US dollar against the rupee and fuel.

The PDM leadership will devise a narrative for the next general elections after the briefing which will include that Imran Khan is behind the inflation in the country.

The PDM has also invited other parties who are part of the coalition government to the meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the last PDM meeting, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif lambasted Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the PDM meeting due to the ongoing economic turmoil in the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting was held on July 28.

