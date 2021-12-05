PDM prepares recommendations for long march, resignations: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has prepared recommendations in support of long march and resignations from assemblies during its steering committee session, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The session of the PDM steering committee was held under the chair of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today.

The steering committee members mulled over the option of long march and resignation from assemblies. The members have finalised recommendations in support of the long march and resignations, sources said.

It was learnt that the decision for finalising the date of long march and resignations will be taken in the upcoming PDM heads’ session. The members also agreed to hold protest demonstrations and conventions in all provinces before the long march.

The recommendations of the steering committee will be presented in the PDM heads’ session on Monday (tomorrow).

In a previous meeting, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to launch ‘Mehngai’ march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

The decision was taken at the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), convened on an urgent basis by the alliance’s president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the strategy of the alliance for a joint sitting of the Parliament.

The opposition alliance had decided to launch the ‘Mehngai’ march or Inflation march in all provinces. ‘Mehngai’ marches would be held in Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

