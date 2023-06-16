People criticising Ishaq Dar have no right to be in PML-N: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has slammed ‘some people’ for consistently criticising finance minister Ishaq Dar and asked them to leave the PML-N, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the PML-N general council’s session in Islamabad after the intra-party elections in which all the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including its President Shehbaz Sharif, have been “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “People criticising Ishaq Dar have no right to be in the party.”

Sharif claimed that the government provided relief to the poor people in the budget despite facing a severe financial crisis. “I am promising that we will come out of the difficult situation soon and Pakistan will be put on the development path again.”

He also praised Maryam Nawaz, saying that she is working day and night after assuming the charge of PML-N’s chief organiser. He added that Maryam Nawaz is courageous and she is reaching everywhere.

Ishaq Dar is working day and night for improving the economic situation. We are trying our best to sign an agreement with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] at earliest and fulfil its conditions.”

The PML-N president said Nawaz Sharif will return to the country and serve the nation after being elected as prime minister again.

He said that the country will see development again after Nawaz Sharif’s return. During his government, Nawaz Sharif had eliminated loadshedding and constructed motorways.

PML-N intra-party polls

The intra-party elections at the federal level were held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Chak Shehzad.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has been elected unopposed as the PML-N chief organiser, Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general, Ataullah Tarar as Deputy Secretary and Ishaq Dar as Secretary Finance.

However, senior party leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.