Pervaiz Elahi announces to move SC against caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has announced to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker CM by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi rejected the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab CM by the ECP.

He said in a statement that they will approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the ECP’s nomination. He said that Naqvi is a controversial person who cannot remain impartial and they will not accept him as the caretaker CM.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the election commission has never disappointed them and they reject the nomination of Naqvi.

He added that there is no option other than taking to the roads to protest against the current governance system. He asked PTI workers to start preparations for another campaign to be led by Imran Khan.

Moreover, PTI’s parliamentary committee also rejected Naqvi’s nomination. In a joint statement by Aslam Iqbal and Raja Basharat and Hashim Jawan Bakht.

The parliamentary committee’s members said that Naqvi is inappropriate person for the top slot and ECP’s decision will bring instability to the province.

They said that PTI provided Naqvi’s details to the commission and ECP’s decision was a blow to the expectations of fair and free elections.

The Punjab citizens will not accept the controversial nomination of the ECP, said the PTI leaders, adding that the political party will move to the top court.

Naqvi takes oath

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi took oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) in a ceremony held in Governor’s House on Sunday night.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to Mohsin Naqvi who was nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The election commission also notified the appointment of Naqvi for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials today to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

The parliamentary committee comprises of the government and the opposition members, failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister slot on Friday.

