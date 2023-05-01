Pervaiz Elahi meets legal team, decides seeking bail in two cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has met his legal team and decided to seek bail in two cases, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that the legal team of Pervaiz Elahi decided to seek interim bail in two new cases. The legal team will approach the high court against the case lodged with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala.

Another case was registered against the PTI president for resistance during the ACE raid at his house.

The PTI president is expected to address a press conference for giving his stance about the persons who ordered to raid his residence.

On April 28, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team along with police contingents raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore.

It was learnt that 25 persons including a woman were arrested by ACE during the raid. However, Pervaiz Elahi was not arrested in the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action came to a halt after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.

The police entered the house after jumping from the wall and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of police broke the main gate of the residence.

The mystery surrounding the raid at the former Punjab CM’s house deepened further after the federal government distanced itself from the operation.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also distanced itself from the raid. During the raid, a member of the Chaudhry family contacted Mohsin Naqvi, upon which it was found out that the Punjab CM had left for Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain – son of Chaudhry Shujaat, ally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – claimed that the law enforcers broke into his father’s house on statements of Elahi’s sister-in-law and aunt.

