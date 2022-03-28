Pervaiz Elahi unveils next strategy after being nominated as Punjab CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Pervaiz Elahi has unveiled the next political strategy after being nominated as Punjab chief minister (CM) following the resignation of Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pervaiz Elahi, while talking to ARY News today, expressed hopes that Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan groups of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will now support him in the Punjab government.

“I have talked to Jahangir Tareen and inquired after his health. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders are like brother to me and we had held good meetings.”

The senior politician vowed that they will also take PML-N and PPP with them in the future. He added that he and Asad Qaiser held a meeting with Tariq Bashir Cheema and they will address his reservations regarding South Punjab.

He announced that the new Punjab cabinet will be formed in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar resignation

Earlier, in a major development, Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The news was confirmed by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

PM Khan decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

PML-N dissident MPAs

The dissident MPAs of PML-N have announced to support Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister’s slot, whereas, the Jahangir Tareen group is also expected to back him.

The leader of the dissident MPAs of PML-N, Ashraf Ansari announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab chief minister.

Ansari said that the number of like-minded MPAs in his group is seven and claimed 15 more PML-N lawmakers will vote for Pervaiz Elahi.

