PESCO reduces loadshedding in Peshawar

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has reduced loadshedding tenure at 75 high-lose feeders in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the tenure of loadshedding has been reduced to 12 hours by PESCO on the 75 high-loses feeders to provide relief to the customers in the hot weather.

The high-lose feeders include 13 feeders of Peshawar Circle, 18 of Khyber, 27 of DI Khan, 13 of Bannu, three of Mardan and one feeder of Swabi.

However, the PESCO made it clear that an operation against the power thieves will be carried out in next 15 days and the relief in loadshedding tenure will only continue after a decline in losses.

Read more: PESCO grid station shuts down a day after ‘violent’ protest

It is to be noted that KP ministers have been storming PESCO and other grid stations in the province over ‘excessive’ loadshedding, while the ministry of power has been citing less recovery behind the increasing power cuts.

On June 20, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar took a jibe at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur for ‘storming’ grid station in Dera Ismail Khan.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the minister said that if the chief minister could take 100 people to the grid station, he could take 1000 there.

Atta Tarar said that the issues of electricity and line losses should be resolved by the centre and the provinces together, with mutual understanding and cooperation.