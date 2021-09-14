PIA reschedules chartered flight to Kabul for Thursday

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled its chartered flight to Kabul planned for Wednesday from Islamabad International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the cancelled PIA flight is now being scheduled for Thursday morning.

Yesterday, it was announced that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate its chartered flight for Afghanistan on Wednesday (tomorrow) after the Taliban takeover.

According to details, the PIA flight had to leave for Kabul airport from Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday at 9:00 am as arrangements were finalized by Afghan aviation authorities in this regard.

The national flag carrier would operate its Boeing-777 aircraft for Kabul flight that would be boarded by members of international media outlets and others.

After the new government in Afghanistan, the first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has landed at the Kabul International airport on September 13.

The flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport at 9.45 am local time. Special arrangements were put in place by the Afghan Civil Aviation officials and local PIA staff.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik said that the flight has been sent to Kabul as a goodwill gesture between the two neighboring countries and to boost the operation on humanitarian grounds.

Malik expressed hope for the complete revival of the flight operations between Pakistan to Afghanistan sooner.