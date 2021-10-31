PIA approached to trace passenger who left mobile phones at Peshawar airport  

PESHAWAR: Customs officials have approached Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to trace the passenger who left a bag of 141 expensive mobile phones at Peshawar airport, ARY NEWS reported.

The Customs has sought complete details regarding the passenger from the PIA with sources saying that he could be traced from the boarding tag pasted at the luggage.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a bag full of expensive mobile phones was found at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport.

Sources said an unidentified passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-284, abandoned the bag and fled.

Read More: 28 Pakistani passports seized from Doha flyer at Islamabad airport

It seems the man left the bag out of fear of getting caught for sneaking a large number of smartphones into the country, they said.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials took into their custody the bag which contained as many as 141 mobile phones and later handed it over to customs officials.

Read More: Watch, diamonds worth millions seized at Karachi airport

The sources said a hunt was launched to trace the passenger with the help of CCTV footage.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!