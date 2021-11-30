PIA to induct four new aircraft into its fleet by February

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will induct four new aircraft into its fleet by February under its business plan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The national flag carrier is going to acquire four Airbus 320 aircraft on lease. After the induction of new aircraft, the number of Airbus planes in PIA’s fleet will be increased up to 18.

Currently, the airline’s fleet comprises 11 Airbus, 12 Boeing 777 and 6 ATR aircraft. Sources told ARY News that the number of Boeing 777 and Airbus aircraft will be hiked up to 44.

It is important to mention here that the airline has recently inducted three new planes.

Earlier in September, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had inducted Airbus-330 aircraft into its fleet in a move to expand flight operation and provide better facilities to its passengers.

2017-made Airbus planes will replace the old aircraft of the PIA. The new airbuses are equipped with all standard level facilities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik had said the new aircraft are aimed at expanding the flight operations and thanked the efforts of the team.

In June last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to upgrade the PIA fleet on a priority basis in order to generate financial resources instead of becoming a burden on the nationals.

He had also directed expediting the process of reformations and reorganisation of PIA.

