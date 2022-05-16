PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Karachi bomb blast, orders arresting culprits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Karachi and ordered concerned authorities to immediately arrest the culprits, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the bomb explosion that hit Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road of Karachi.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased woman and expressed sympathy to 11 wounded persons in the bomb blast incident. He assured the Centre’s maximum assistance to the Sindh government for arresting the culprits.

READ: KARACHI BLAST CAUSED BY IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE: INITIAL INVESTIGATION

He directed concerned authorities to bring improvements in the security arrangements for ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining law and order situation across the province.

The premier directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to provide the best medical facilities to the wounded persons and prayed for their early recovery.

Another bomb blast hits Karachi

A woman namely Sania lost her life and 11 persons sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Monday night.

12 persons including policemen were wounded in the bomb explosion in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid located at MA Jinnah Road.

READ: CCTV FOOTAGE OF KARACHI’S SADDAR BLAST SURFACES

A police van was completely destroyed and several vehicles were partially damaged in the powerful explosion. Sources told ARY News that the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

A woman succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The wounded persons included ASI Badaruddin.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) started the search operation.

Comments