PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet session on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will chair the federal cabinet session at PM House at 4:30 pm on Thursday (tomorrow). The premier will hold consultations with the cabinet members regarding the political and economic situation of the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will give a briefing to the cabinet members regarding the economic situation.

Moreover, cabinet members are likely to approve important agenda items.

READ: IMRAN KHAN WILLING TO DISSOLVE ASSEMBLIES IN A FEW DAYS: QURESHI

Ahead of the federal cabinet meeting tomorrow, major political developments were witnessed in the country.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed his determination to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in December.

Imran Khan was determined to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies this month, ordering the senior leadership to constitute a parliamentary board.

Lambasting the incumbent government over ‘deteriorating’ economy, the PTI Chairman reiterated that the only solution to country’s problems was immediate and transparent elections.

READ: FINANCE MINISTRY DENIES IMPOSITION OF ‘ECONOMIC EMERGENCY’ IN PAKISTAN

Moreover, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi to discuss the country’s political and economic matters.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the meeting discussed the issues of dissolution of provincial assemblies, resignations and general elections.

During the meeting, cooperation with Punjab and KP governments to reduce the import bill in the country also came under discussion. Furthermore, cooperation was also sought from the opposition for the implementation of the IMF agreement.

Sources say that in the meeting between President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, cooperation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was also discussed to bring political stability. The president of Pakistan promised to talk to the party leadership, the sources claimed.

Comments