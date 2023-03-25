PM Shehbaz visits free flour distribution centers, reviews process

SARGODHA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited three centers established in Sargodha to distribute free flour bags among deserving people and reviewed the distribution process, ARY News reported.

During the course of his visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, inquired about their issues, and also issued directives for their immediate resolution.

PM Shehbaz participated in the distribution process and handed over bags to the people standing in queues, besides he also checked all the facilities and the quality of flour.

The premier directed the relevant authorities to take prompt steps for further facilitation of the deserving and poor people.

Talking to journalists, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he had visited three centers set up in Sargodha where free atta bags were being distributed in an organized manner.

He said that for the first time in the country’s 75 years history, each poor family was getting three flour bags free of cost. “The government, relevant authorities and administration had been working to provide relief to the people,” he added.

The prime minister appreciated the provincial and district administration and informed that he would be chairing a meeting today to review the steps for further facilitation of the process. He also urged the people to provide proper information.

After receiving complaints about mismanagement over flour distribution process, the prime minister had started visiting different cities including Lahore and Kasur.

These free flour distribution points have been established as part of Prime Minister’s Ramzan relief package for deserving families.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced a special Ramazan package providing free flour to ‘underprivileged masses’.

However, incidents of mismanagement were reported in different cities. In Faisalabad, stampede at a flour distribution point claimed the life of a citizen.

An incident was reported from Faisalabad where an elderly citizen died in a stampede who came to collect flour from a distribution point.

He was taken to the General Hospital Samanabad where he took his last breath. During the stampede and mismanagement at the flour distribution point, many citizens sustained injuries.

