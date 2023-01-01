PML-N assures MQM-P of playing role in implementation of agreement

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of playing its role in implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, the assurance came during a telephonic conversation between PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq and Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque following the MQM-P leadership’s press conference in Karachi.

During the telephonic conversation, matters related to agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) came under discussion. “We have fulfilled the promises made with out ally [MQM-P],” sources said quoting Ayaz Sadiq.

Ayaz Sadiq further said that the PML-N would play its role in implementation of the agreement signed with PPP. “We stand by the decision taken during the meetings held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

He also assured the Federal IT Minister to talk about the reservations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Meanwhile, MQM-P leader Aminul Haque said that his party had put forward its stance, and now Center and PPP have to take relevant action.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to mediate between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the delimitation issue.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-Pakistan expressed serious concerns over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the Centre and the Sindh government.

Sources said the MQM-Pakistan has cleared PML-N that holding local body elections without new delimitations in Karachi would be meaningless. The party also complained that the PPP-led Sindh government had not amended the Local Government Act.

MQM-P demands ECP for new delimitation before Jan 15

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete new delimitation before the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled for January 15.

While addressing a press conference after chairing the MQM-P Rabita Committee session, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party and the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) signed an agreement to address Sindh issues.

Siddiqui clarified that MQM-P is fully ready for LG polls and its leadership thinks the elections are being delayed. He continued that all sides are demanding transparent elections in Pakistan.

He said that the PPP central leadership had accepted all demands of the MQM-P. He added that it was decided to address the issue of flawed delimitation in Sindh as a top priority, whereas, the Supreme Court (SC) had also directed to address the objections of the MQM-P.

