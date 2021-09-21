PML-N demands to publicise details of Rs578b recovery by NAB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded to make public details of the recovery of Rs578 billion ill-gotten money by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly criticised the media statement of the National Accountability Bureau, alleging that it was not a press release but a nexus between NAB and Prime Minister House.

She said that PML-N demands to publicise the details of NAB’s recovery of Rs578 billion ill-gotten money. Aurangzeb also demanded to provide details of expenditures for the recovery of the looted money.

The PML-N spokesperson alleged that the press release was the part of levelling baseless allegations, propaganda and political agenda against the opponents of the government. She continued that the press statement was actually a request to extend the tenure of the NAB chairman.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif spent over 35 years in politics but nobody has proved the corruption allegations against him so far. She added that Nawaz Sharif gifted nuclear technology to the country besides initiating national projects of electricity, health, education and others.

Criticising the anti-corruption watchdog, she said that NAB has never noticed the alleged theft of sugar worth Rs800 billion and legalisation of Bani Gala palace nor Rs400 billion worth LNG theft and helicopter cases.

The PML-N spokesperson further alleged that Imran Khan had made NAB its frontman in the Broadsheet case while his aide Shahzad Akbar used to conduct press conferences against Shehbaz Sharif. She demanded to publicise all details of the Broadsheet case.

Aurangzeb alleged that the ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government used to attack the election commission in the name of electronic voting machines (EVMs). She continued that elections reforms were being finalised in a threatening tone.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated the process for the recovery of an eight million pounds fine imposed on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference.

The National Accountability Bureau stated in its letter to deputy commissioners that the amount of court fine imposed on Nawaz Sharif by the court is to be recovered with the proceeds of his saleable properties.

The accountability bureau asked the officials to initiate recovery proceedings under the Land Revenue Act 1967 through the auction of convict’s properties.