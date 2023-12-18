PML-N, PML-Q fail to decide ‘seat adjustment’ formula

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have failed to make progress on seat adjustment ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that PML-Q sought to adjust four National Assembly (NA) and seven Provincial Assembly (PA) seats with the PML-N in the forthcoming general elections.

However, PML-N was willing to adjust only two NA and one PA seats with PML-Q. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz refused to adjust more than three seats with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid.

Earlier in the month, it emerged that PML-Q is considering seat adjustment with the PML-N on more than two National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats in Gujrat. It emerged that Chaudhry Shafay Hussain wants to contest the election on both MPA seats from Gujrat.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is expected to meet former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss the ‘seat adjustment’.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Parliamentary Board had already opposed seat adjustment with the PML-Q.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) agreed on a seat-to-seat adjustment formula after talks between Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sources told ARY News that the politicians engaged in extensive discussions regarding the country’s political situation, their political strategies and strategising a seat adjustment formula for upcoming general elections 2024.

Sources claimed that both parties agreed on formulating a coalition with likeminded political parties in Sindh as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif took Fazlur Rehman into confidence on an agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).