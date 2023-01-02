PML-N takes back no-trust motion against PA speaker, deputy speaker

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken back the no-trust motion against the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a major political development in Punjab today, the PML-N withdrew no-trust motion against PA Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

Sources within PML-N told ARY News that the opposition put complete focus on the vote of confidence against the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi instead of the PA speaker and deputy speaker.

Sources added that the decision to withdraw the no-confidence move was taken to avoid facing embarrassment for not having numbers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have a clear majority in the provincial assembly.

Sources said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the central leaders of the PML-N failed to get support of the PTI and PML-N lawmakers despite multiple attempts to convince them on voting against the speaker and deputy speaker.

Prior to this move, the opposition had withdrawn the no-trust move against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi on December 23 following the ruling of the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspending the governor’s denotification order.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

The LHC judge had remarked that the court will not bind the Punjab CM to get the vote of confidence. However, the chief minister will be allowed to take his own decision to prove his majority in the provincial assembly.

The LHC bench then issued notices to the attorney general and advocate general for January 11 and adjourned the hearing.

