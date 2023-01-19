PML-N to guide country out of current crises: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has asserted that his party would guide the country out of current crises, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in London, the former premier strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ‘failed economic policies’, accusing the latter of toying with the nation during his near-four-year tenure.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that during the PML-N’s tenure, the people of Pakistan were happier and the economy was thriving.

“Just compare my four years with Imran Khan’s tenure,” he suggested. The PML-N supremo vowed that his party would guide the country out of its current crises.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed confidence that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would succeed in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, adding that his party’s numbers were sufficient in the province.

On the return of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah confirmed her return and said that she would return to Pakistan next week. He added that upon her return to Pakistan, Maryam would engage in reorganizing the party.

Moreover, the interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif too will return to the country soon and would lead PML-N’s election campaign. “Nawaz Sharif wants to return the country as soon as possible,” he added.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N leaders to gear up for Punjab elections

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah arrives in London on Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s call.

According to sources, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has expressed his annoyance over the loss and political situation in Punjab and summoned the Interior minister to London

The meeting will also discuss the matter of constituting a parliamentary board, sources added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPAs blamed the Special Assistant to the prime minister Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly,

Read more: PML-N MPAS BLAME ATTA TARAR FOR DEFEAT IN PUNJAB ASSEMBLY

The PML-N lawmakers engaged in a verbal spat at the party meeting. The PML-N MPA and a former senior provincial minister lambasted the SAPM Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly.

He pointed at the Ata Tarar and said that the people who are sitting in the gallery are the reason behind the defeat and their miscalculations and wrong planning resulted in Pervaiz Elahi’s successful vote of confidence. The federal interior minister was also sitting in the gallery.

Comments