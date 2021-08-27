Police finalise interim charge-sheet in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police finalised the interim charge-sheet in Noor Mukadam murder case in which the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer was declared a ‘convict’, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The interim charge-sheet of the Noor Mukadam murder case has been finalised by the police that is likely to be submitted on Monday, sources told ARY News.

Sources added the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer was declared the convict in the police charge-sheet. Alongside Zahir Jaffer, the parents of the prime suspect, the Therapy Works’ owner and an employee have also declared convicts in the murder case.

READ: NOOR MUKADAM MURDER: CO-ACCUSED SENT TO PRISON UNTIL AUG 28

Overall 12 suspects were nominated in the police charge-sheet, whereas, DNA test report of five accused will be received after two weeks.

The police will submit the final charge-sheet to the court after receiving the DNA report.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

In the previous development, the father of the murder victim had challenged bails granted to six co-accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

READ: OWNER, STAFFERS OF PSYCHIATRIC REHAB CENTER ARRESTED IN NOOR MUKADAM MURDER

Shaukat Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam, had filed a petition in the high court against bails granted to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees in his daughter’s murder case.

A court of the Additional Sessions Judge had approved bail petitions in the high profile murder case.

Shaukat Mukadam, a former ambassador, had pleaded for the cancellation of bails to the six accused in the murder case.

The court had granted bail to six accused last Monday and directed the suspects to furnish surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each to secure the bail.