Police investigation team probing Nazim Jokhio case visits crime scene

KARACHI: The police investigation team probing the Nazim Jokhio murder case has reached Sunday the crime scene at Malir’s Memon Goth to analyze the turn of events and assess the situation, ARY News reported.

The police team has recorded the statement of the victim’s widow and his brother, while also addressing the reservations by the bereaved family on the course of justice.

Led by SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur himself, the investigation team said the forensic of mobile phones and the geofencing of the arrested suspects are being conducted.

PM Imran Khan takes notice of Nazim Jokhio’s murder

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the murder of Nazim Jokhio, a young man, whose body was found from the PPP MPA Jam Owais’s house in Karachi’s Malir district.

This was confirmed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while talking to the media after visiting the residence of Nazim Jokhio in Achar Salar, Malir, to meet the family of the deceased and express condolences.

“I visited Nazim Jokhio’s residence on directives of PM Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the premier had taken notice of the incident and investigation committee would be formed by the Centre to probe Jokhio’s murder.

Sindh CM assures Nazim Jokhio family of provision of justice

Right before that, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had offered condolence with the heirs of Nazim Jokhio, a young man, whose body was found from the PPP MPA Jam Awais’s house.

CM Sindh was accompanied by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Sheikh, Sajjid Jokhio, Riaz Shah Shirazi and others. Expressing his condolence with the heirs of Nazim, the Sindh CM said vowed to provide justice to the bereaved family.

He had taken details from the heirs about the incident.

The tortured body of Jokhio was found at the Jam House, an autaq (farmhouse) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais, according to the Memon Goth police. Nazim Jokhio was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.

Nazim Jokhio murder: Court grants 3-day remand of PPP MPA

A Malir court hearing the case had granted on Friday a 3-day physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais and two other accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Police presented the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

