Police ‘reject’ to lodge complaint against raid on Pervaiz Elahi’s house

LAHORE: A local police station in Lahore has allegedly rejected to lodge a complaint against the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s house, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pervaiz Elahi’s wife submitted a complaint to the Ghalib Market police station against the ACE and police joint raid on the house. However, the police officials rejected to receive the complaint.

The petitioner claimed that they also sent a request to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the raid yesterday but the Station House Officer (SHO) did not receive it.

SHO Babar Ansari rejected the allegation and said that they did not receive any complaint from Pervaiz Elahi’s family. He added that they would definitely be aware if someone files a complaint at the police station.

ACE, police raid

On April 28, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team along with police contingents raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore.

It was learnt that 25 persons including a woman were arrested by ACE during the raid. However, Pervaiz Elahi was not arrested in the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action came to a halt after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.

The police entered the house after jumping from the wall and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of police broke the main gate of the residence.

The mystery surrounding the raid at the former Punjab CM’s house deepened further after the federal government distanced itself from the operation.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also distanced itself from the raid. During the raid, a member of the Chaudhry family contacted Mohsin Naqvi, upon which it was found out that the Punjab CM had left for Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain – son of Chaudhry Shujaat, ally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – claimed that the law enforcers broke into his father’s house on statements of Elahi’s sister-in-law and aunt.

