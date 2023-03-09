Police team departs for Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

QUETTA: A six-member police team has departed for Lahore from Quetta to arrest the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A six-member team led by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation City departed for Lahore from Quetta with the arrest warrant of Imran Khan.

کوئٹہ: عمران خان کی گرفتاری کیلئے پولیس ٹیم وارنٹ لے کر لاہور روانہ، ذرائع Watch LIVE streaming of ARY News YouTube: https://t.co/F1E4n0LQ0Z#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/yYP6n2hVI1 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 9, 2023

The judicial magistrate of a local court in Quetta issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief following a case registered at the Bijli Ghar police station. The case was filed against Imran Khan for maligning the national institutions.

On Monday, the Balochistan police registered a case against the PTI chairman on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak. The case was registered at Bijli road police station against Imran Khan’s recent speech.

The PTI chairman was booked under Pakistan Penal Code – Section 505 [Statements conducing to public mischief], Section 124-A [Sedition] and Section 153-A [Promoting enmity between different groups].

Imran Khan booked in another case

The deposed prime minister Imran Khan was booked in another terrorism case after his party workers clashed with law enforcers, resulting in the death of at least one protester.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Raiwind. The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with ARY News, includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections 147, 149, 353, 186, 302, 324, 188, 427, 291, 290 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that PTI workers, on the orders of its leadership, threatened law enforcers and pelted stones in which several officers including SHOs, and DSPs suffered injuries while several vehicles of the anti-riot force and police were thrashed.

The FIR named PTI chief Imran Khan, senior party leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmood Rasheed, Hassan Niazi, and others behind clashes.

