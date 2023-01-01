PPP-MQMP differences: PDM delegation to arrive in Karachi

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would arrive in Karachi tomorrow amid the differences between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) over ‘non-implementation’ of agreement, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, a delegation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – including federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others – would arrive in Karachi tomorrow to meet MQM-P and PPP’s leadership.

Sources told ARY News that the PDM delegation would also meet PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The team would discuss reservations risen by MQMP.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of playing its role in implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The assurance came during a telephonic conversation between PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq and Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque following the MQM-P leadership’s press conference in Karachi.

Ayaz Sadiq further said that the PML-N would play its role in implementation of the agreement signed with PPP. “We stand by the decision taken during the meetings held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

He also assured the Federal IT Minister to talk about the reservations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Meanwhile, MQM-P leader Aminul Haque said that his party had put forward its stance, and now Center and PPP have to take relevant action.

MQM-P demands ECP for new delimitation before Jan 15

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete new delimitation before the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad scheduled for January 15.

While addressing a press conference after chairing the MQM-P Rabita Committee session, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party and the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) signed an agreement to address Sindh issues.

Siddiqui clarified that MQM-P is fully ready for LG polls and its leadership thinks the elections are being delayed. He continued that all sides are demanding transparent elections in Pakistan.

