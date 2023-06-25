PPP top leaders likely to meet Nawaz Sharif in Dubai: sources

The top leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, are expected to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, citing sources, ARY News reported.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are present in Dubai. Sources told ARY News that the PPP top leaders would meet Nawaz Sharif today, whereas, other PPP leaders have also been summoned to Dubai.

It is being said that both coalition partners in the incumbent government would make an important decision regarding the future strategy and national politics during the Dubai meeting.

Asif Ali Zardari flew to Dubai on Sunday evening, whereas, Bilawal was already present there.

Nawaz Sharif and PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz had reached Dubai a day earlier and held a meeting with the members of the Dubai Royal family. PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan soon after concluding his London visit.

Sharif and Maryam were given special protocol by the Dubai authorities. During his stay in Dubai, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz held several meetings including businessmen.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly passed an amendment bill in the Election Act 2017, abolishing the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f).

The passage of the legislation in the lower house set aside the obstacle of lifetime disqualification for former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who could contest election for public office again after the bill will be signed by the president into a law.

The Senate already passed the amendment in the Election Act 2017.

According to the amendment, maximum disqualification period of a lawmaker will be considered for 5 years where the term of the punishment is not specified in the constitution.

According to Article 62-1F, the disqualification of a lawmaker will be for five years, and the individual will be eligible to contest elections and become a member of the Parliament or provincial assemblies after completion of the term, the amendment in the Election Act suggests.

The Election Act Amendment Bill also empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the schedule for general elections. The electoral body will also be entitled to make any change in it.