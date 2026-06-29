Is Prince Harry visiting the UK without Meghan Markle?

The Truth About the Sussexes’ UK Travel Plans Recent tabloid stories hinted that Meghan Markle was staying back from a scheduled trip next month to dodge negative publicity, thus controlling the couple’s narrative.

The notion, echoed by TV presenter Kevin O’Sullivan who speculated on TV that the Duchess may never set foot in England again due to unpopularity, is being disproven in deeper research into the real source.

According to journalist Rob Shuter’s ‘Naughty But Nice’, an official report by him is confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are indeed plotting a trip overseas with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to see their grandpa, the King.

The ‘Sweet’ Peace Offering for King Charles Meghan is planning a special personal offering for Charles, instead of shying away from a PR battle.

In a unique twist to typical protocol, the Duchess plans to fly to the UK bearing several artisanal treats from her lifestyle brand As Ever (originally American Riviera Orchard), most particularly her delicious-making home-made strawberry and raspberry jams. “Meghan knows the King loves gardening, organic produce and homemade foods”, a source explained close to the couple.

“She thinks the jams would be a sentimental choice because she has actually produced them herself and she wants to give him something meaningful.” While other members of the royal family are wondering if Meghan has an agenda to publicize her new lifestyle company by bringing its wares to visit King Charles, her confidants insist the act is “from the heart”.

The former actress apparently has no hopes of the royal family publicizing the jars of jam over social media, she is, according to intimates, content to turn up in person with a comforting gesture of the homiest possible nature.

What the Family Visit could mean for the Royal Family It is possible that if their plans to meet the King proceed, then for Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie this visit next month will be the second time they get to visit their grandfather back in their father’s native land since 2022.

Although Prince Harry was in the UK a number of times for legal cases, Prince Charles’ children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be making their way home to spend some personal time with the King.

Taking his wife and children to visit his ailing father, could also mean that things between Harry and his dad Charles can now turn for the best, with the hope that the family’s bond could be strengthened.