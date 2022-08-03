Protest against ECP: Rana Sanaullah hints at giving tough time to PTI

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted at giving tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that is going to stage a protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad tomorrow, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference today along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah said that PTI has planned to create chaos in the name of the protest against ECP. He expressed suspicions that he received reports about a possible attack against ECP by the PTI workers tomorrow.

He said that there is a ban enforced in Red Zone for any kind of protests. “I am warning PTI to refrain from entering Red Zone tomorrow. PTI can stage a protest at the designated venue by judiciary and the government will also provide security to the protestors.”

The interior minister, however, clarified that nobody will be allowed to stage a protest in Red Zone. “PTI workers can hold their demonstration at Islamabad’s H-9 and F-9 Park. The lawbreakers will be dealt strictly by the concerned authorities.”

“No one should raise a complaint after trying to enter Red Zone forcedly,” warned Sanaullah.

“PTI has been declared as a foreign funded political party and Imran Khan was declared as a foreign agency following the ECP verdict. Imran Khan brought the culture of hatred into politics and we faced revengeful actions during PTI era.”

Sanaullah said that important decisions will be taken in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting tomorrow. ECP spotted the ‘crimes in its report’ on the prohibited funding case against PTI which also highlighted the element of money laundering and fraud.

He added that the ruling alliance will demand a full court for the reference against PTI. “It is unnecessary to rely on only three judges to hear the reference against PTI. All legal requirements will be fulfilled against PTI.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced to stage a protest outside ECP head office in Islamabad on Thursday (tomrrow). The political party will also stage protests outside ECP offices in Lahore and Peshawar which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and a large number of activists.

