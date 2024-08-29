PSX turns green, gains 356 points

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday returned to bullish trend and gained 356.88 points, a positive change of 0.46 percent, before closing at 78,349.66 points against 77,992.79 points on the last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 599,820,775 shares were traded during the day as compared to 636,024,989 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.409 billion against Rs 16.267 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 166 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the PSX continued negative trend and witnessed a surge in midday, but the day ended at a loss of 91 points compared to yesterday.

Initially, the KSE 100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish sentiment but in the later half market saw some positive momentum and made an intraday high at 78,335 levels, an increment of 250 points, according to Topline Securities.

However, the KSE 100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) could not sustain the positive trend and called the day at 77,993 levels, a loss of 91 points, down 0.12%. During the day, BAHL, HINOON, PKGS, MCB and HUBC contributed negatively by losing 104 points, cumulatively.