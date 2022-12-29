PTI announces nationwide protests against inflation from Friday

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to commence a nationwide ‘protest movement’ from tomorrow (Friday) against the ‘rising inflation and ‘deteriorating economy’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “From tomorrow, protests would stage against rising inflation and deteriorating economy and the movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing.”

The PTI leader said that the decision was taken by former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan in a high-level meeting held today at Zaman Park, Lahore.

Fawad Chaudhry said that firstly, the protests would be led by PTI members of national and provincial assemblies in their respective constituencies in every city. “After three weeks, Imran Khan will join the protest movement and announce the next plan of action,” he added.

The former federal minister further said that a protest would be organised for the release of party Senator Azam Swati – who was detained in a case pertaining to controversial tweets.

“Azam Swati has expressed his reservations on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ),” he said, condemning the registration of bogus 45 first information reports (FIRs) against the Senator.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry reiterated that the idea of bringing in a technocrat government will not be tolerated. “The public will never accept a technocrat government,” he said, adding that they will only accept general elections.

Talking about the matter of the Punjab Assembly, the former minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a majority in the province and had the right to dissolve the provincial assembly anytime.

“Whenever a market is staged, Asif Ali Zardari comes to Punjab with bags full of money to buy lawmakers,” he said, slamming the PPP co-chairman.

He alleged that some Punjab lawmakers were being bribed with trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom only if they abstain from the vote of confidence.

However, Fawad said, such tactics would fail and Pervaiz Elahi would take a vote of confidence and then they would dissolve the assembly.

In response to a question on the acceptance of the resignation of PTI MNAs, Fawad said that the party would not accept individual verification under any circumstances. “We have decided to approach the Supreme Court for a solution in this regard,” he added.

