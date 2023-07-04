PTI chairman gets protective bail in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the murder case of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A two-member bench headed by IHC CJ Amir Farooq heard the case and granted protective to former premier Khan till July 18.

The PTI chief was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

The deceased lawyer was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister.

Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead in Quetta at Almo Chowk when unidentified individuals opened fire.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has secured interim bail in six separate cases till July 10.

The court extended PTI chief’s interim bail in a case registered at the Shehzad Town police station, whereas, he has been directed to join the investigation. The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch.