PTI chief summoned in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case

ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the murder case of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the joint investigation team – constituted to probe the murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar – has summoned PTI chief on June 26 in ‘personal capacity’.

Sources claimed that the summon notice will be delivered to Imran Khan by Lahore police. It directed the former prime minister to appear before the JIT and provide “provide evidence of his innocence”.

The PTI chief was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

The deceased lawyer was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister.

Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead in Quetta at Almo Chowk when unidentified individuals opened fire.

Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and cordoned off the crime scene. They also gathered evidence from the crime spot.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the killing and sought a report from IGP Balochistan. He also directed authorities concerned to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.