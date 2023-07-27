PTI chief to become PM again: Ali Muhammad Khan

MARDAN: After being released from jail after 80 days, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that the PTI chief is still his leader and he will become prime minister (PM) again, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists outside the jail, Ali Muhammad Khan said that he always spread message of love and he stood firmly on his mission by the grace of Allah Almighty.

He said that Pakistan needs political stability instead of political revenge. He urged to conduct transparent elections in the country.

The PTI leader said that they are all patriots but not a terrorist.

“Those who created chaos on May 9 are not following the party policy and they should face penalties. PTI is the political party of educated people.”

Khan said that PTI workers are willing to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state. “The registration of terrorism cases against a former prime minister is a disgrace for Pakistan. We should move forward and no political party should be cornered and let the people decide in elections.”

He said that they will contest Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the elections. Ali Muhammad Khan said that he will work for ending misunderstandings between the institutions.

He added that he will not criticise those who left PTI, however, everyone should firmly stand with their leader in a difficult time.

Khan said that he is worried for being handcuffed in a terrorism case. He said that no one would take any advantage of cornering political opponents and every political worker should work for the security of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been released from Central Jail Mardan after 80 days.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan secured bail in a case related to his arrest under 3 MPO.

A two-member bench of Justice Aijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan took up the plea of PTI leader. After initial arguments, the court approved bail of Ali Muhammad Khan and ordered his immediate release.

The court also summoned deputy commissioner Mardan to the next hearing of the case on August 8.

Following the PHC directives, Khan was released from jail and he went away in a vehicle without being arrested again today.

On July 25, the PTI politician was re-arrested for 8th time from Mardan soon after his release on bail under 3 MPO.