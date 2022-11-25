PTI completes preparations for Imran Khan’s departure to Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has completed preparations for Imran Khan’s departure from Lahore’s Zaman Park residence to Rawalpindi’s power show venue on November 26 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will flex political muscles in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Park on Saturday (tomorrow) under the leadership of Imran Khan. The PTI chairman will depart for Rawalpindi from his Zaman Park residence at around 1:00 pm tomorrow.

Sources told ARY News that foolproof security measures were adopted for Khan’s movement to the Lahore airport from where he will travel to Rawalpindi via helicopter. Doctors will also travel with the PTI chief via helicopter.

READ: RANA SANAULLAH ADVISES IMRAN KHAN TO POSTPONE RAWALPINDI MARCH

Imran Khan will lead the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March in Rawalpindi tomorrow. The political party will unveil its plan tomorrow whether it is holding just a political gathering in Rawalpindi or it will be converted into a sit-in.

The PTI chairman will announce the future strategy before the marchers tomorrow.

PTI gets permission

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started setting up the stage again at Faizabad after being stopped by the administration.

As per details, the stage organizers were stopped from setting up the stage at Faizabad earlier today. They were asked to stage the sit-in on Rehmanabad, Murree road instead.

However, the city administration has now granted permission to PTI to set up the stage at Faizabad.

READ: PTI AGAIN SEEKS PERMISSION FOR IMRAN KHAN’S HELICOPTER LANDING



Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Faizabad.

As per the notification, PTI has been asked to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after a public gathering as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

Chairman PTI is barred from using a sunroof vehicle before or after the public gathering and has been directed to follow the route agreed upon with the administration.

Comments