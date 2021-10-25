PTI decides to nominate Rind for Balochistan CM position

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary group has decided to nominate Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind for the position of Balochistan chief minister, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken in a session of the PTI parliamentary committee chaired by Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind. During the meeting, the participants exchanged views in detail on the current political scenario.

The PTI parliamentary group also constituted a two-member committee to contact the coalition parties. The committee members include the members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Mir Naimat Zehri and Mir Umar Jamali.

They have also decided to nominate Sardar Babar Moosakhel as the Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

Read: Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan tenders resignation

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudus Bizwnjo has emerged as a top contender for the post of the chief minister.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) acting president Zahoor Buledi confirmed that the ruling party and allies have agreed over the name of Abdul Qudus Bizenjo as the new CM Balochistan.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stepped down from his office.

His resignation came a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned, ending the two-month-long political crisis in the province. Bizenjo is said to be the strong contender for the post of the chief minister.

READ: BIZENJO STEPS DOWN AS BALOCHISTAN ASSEMBLY SPEAKER

Bizenjo has handed his resignation to the assembly secretary, who will later forward it to the Balochistan governor for approval.

The provincial cabinet stands dissolved under the Constitution after the resignation of the chief minister. The provincial chief secretary’s office has issued a notification to the effect.

The new chief minister of the province will form his cabinet after taking oath as the chief executive of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal Khan in a statement has said, he is proud of his associates and allies adding that he didn’t bow to the palace conspiracies and resigned after mutual consultation.

