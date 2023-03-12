PTI demands security for Lahore rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded adequate security arrangements for public rally in Lahore, which was postponed till tomorrow (Monday) after the Punjab government imposed Section 144 for a day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI has penned down a letter to Secretary Home Department, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Police Lahore and Superintendent of Police (SP) Security, demanding adequate security arrangements for public rally in Lahore – scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday) in connection with upcoming general elections in Punjab.

The letter noted that the rally – which was scheduled to be held today (Sunday) – has been postponed till tomorrow. It added that the party has apprised the district administration of the rally.

The letter further stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will lead the rally, pointing out that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi said – in a tweet – that there is no ban on political activities in Lahore.

“No ban can be imposed on rallies as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the election schedule”, it said, adding that the route will remain the same.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan called off his election rally in Lahore after the Punjab interim government imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: “It seems again that Section 144 has been imposed illegally solely on the PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore.”

“Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM and police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections,” said the former prime minister.

Talking to media outside Zaman Park, PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party has decided to hold election rally in Lahore tomorrow (Monday). He also urged ECP to hear PTI’s petition on an urgent basis and order caretaker govt to lift “illegal” Section 144 in Lahore.

Section 144

A day earlier, the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to hold public rally today (Sunday) in connection with upcoming general elections in the province.

Addressing a press conference, Information Minister Amir Mir said that the government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, citing terror threat and beginning to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the provincial capital.

“Imran Khan has announced to hold rally on the day – when PSL matches will start in Lahore and a marathon will also be held,” he said, adding that a ban has been imposed on carrying out public rallies in Lahore tomorrow.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

