Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in Lahore ahead of PTI rally

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to hold public rally today (Sunday) in connection with upcoming general elections in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Information Minister Amir Mir said that the government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, citing terror threat and beginning to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the provincial capital.

“Imran Khan has announced to hold rally on the day – when PSL matches will start in Lahore and a marathon will also be held,” he said, adding that a ban has been imposed on carrying out public rallies in Lahore tomorrow.

“The election campaign in the province will start from April 6,” Amir Mir said, urging PTI Chairman Imran Khan to cooperate with Punjab government.

He also warned the former premier against violating law, saying that strict action will be taken if the “writ of the state is challenged”.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally tomorrow in connection with election campaign, launched for upcoming general elections in Punjab.

“I will lead the election rally tomorrow at 02:00pm to show them [the government] that we are not domesticated animals,” Imran Khan said, directing the party workers and supporters to prepare for the ‘election campaign’.

The PTI chief warned that the incumbent government will do anything to ‘run away’ from the elections, reiterating his claim of another assassination attempt on him or an explosion.

Later, it was reported that the Lahore administration denied permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in the provincial capital.

Sources told ARY News that talks were held between Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for permission for public rally.

However, the deputy commissioner refused to grant PTI permission, citing the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Lahore administration also warned of imposing Section 144 if the ‘party refuse to postpone the rally’.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

