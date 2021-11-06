PTI govt distributed over Rs35 bln under Kamyab Jawan Program: report

ISLAMABAD: The Kamyab Jawan Program has completed its two years and a performance report was issued by the federal government for providing employment and skill to more than 100,000 youth, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The head of the Kamyab Jawan Program, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has met PM Imran Khan and presented the two-year performance report of the National Youth Development Program.

The federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) becomes successful to provide employment, skillfulness and technical expertise to more than 100,000 youth across the country.

VIDEO: JOBLESS COUPLE BECOMES ENTREPRENEUR THANKS TO KAMYAB JAWAN PROGRAM

According to the performance report, the federal government distributed over Rs35 billion during the last two years including the expenditure of Rs30 billion under the youth entrepreneurship scheme. The distribution of funds among the youth was made indiscriminately on the basis of merit.

The report stated that 22,000 new businesses were started and 50,000 people directly secured employment, whereas, Rs5 billion funds were also disbursed for Kamyab Jawan Skill Scholarship Program.

More than 100,000 youth had been taught modern skills and technical expertise.

READ: EMPLOYMENT OF 30,000 YOUTH UNDER KAMYAB JAWAN PROGRAM COMPLETED

PM Imran Khan expressed satisfaction with the two-year performance report of the Kamyab Jawan Program and praised the efforts of Usman Dar and his team.

PM Khan said that he was happy to see the transparency and merit of the program. He added that the positive results are now arriving after the two-year efforts. PM Imran Khan said that the federal government is ready to provide maximum assistance to the youth.

The premier directed the partner banks to expedite the process of disbursing funds for the project. He announced that the PTI government will provide more opportunities for employment and businesses to youth.

READ: WORLD BANK OFFERS TO SUPPORT KAMYAB JAWAN PROGRAMME: USMAN DAR

He asked the youth who are interested in entrepreneurship to step forward under the supervision of the government. He said that he issued directives to the finance adviser to allocate more funds for the youth.

Usman Dar thanked PM Imran Khan for his appreciation remarks and said that the system has strengthened and efforts are underway to further expedite the progress on the project.

“Vision 2030 of the program is being designed now. This project will become the major source of providing employment and business opportunities by 2023. We want to ensure the best utilisation of the taxpayers’ money and no compromise will be made on merit and transparency.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!