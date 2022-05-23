PTI long march: Govt devises strict security plan for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has devised a strict security plan to deal with the marchers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during Islamabad’s long march on May 25, ARY News reported on Monday.

Under the strict security plan, 22,000 security officials will be deployed, whereas, the Islamabad administration summoned additional contingents from other provinces.

More than 2,000 Frontier Constabulary personnel were summoned by the Islamabad administration, whereas, the authorities sought the deployment of 8,000 Punjab Constabulary officials and 2,000 Anti-Riot personnel to deal with the PTI protestors.

The Sindh government has been asked to send 2,000 police officials to the federal capital. 500 women cops were also deployed and 4,000 Rangers personnel were also summoned.

Sources told ARY News that 100 prison vans will be summoned to Islamabad from other provinces. The contingents of the security personnel were summoned along with the complete command system from all provinces.

The Islamabad administration also forwarded the recommendations to the interior ministry after holding consultations with the police officials.

Earlier, it was learnt that the federal government has decided to fail Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

In a move to fail the PTI’s long march, the PML-N-led federal government has decided to seal the coming and outgoing ways towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, containers are also being shifted to the federal capital’s Red Zone. It is expected that the Red Zone will be sealed by tonight to ensure entry denial to the PTI workers and supporters.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

