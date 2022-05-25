PTI long march: Police pull socks up for operation in Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started preparations for a police operation to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Red Zone during the ongoing long march, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police completed preparations for conducting an operation in Red Zone to disperse PTI marchers who have just arrived in Islamabad. It was learnt that the police teams have been given another stock of tear gas shells.

The PTI long march’s venue, D-Chowk, is being surrounded by the police team, whereas, standby reserve police rejected to reach the venue due to the unavailability of sufficient equipment of anti-riot. The officials have gathered outside the Aabpara police station.

READ: SC ALLOWS PTI TO STAGE PROTEST AT ISLAMABAD’S H-9, STOPS GOVT FROM RAIDS

It is important to mention here that the Islamabad administration closed all exit routes of the Red Zone which left the lawmakers and media teams besieged there.

The administration sealed the only entrance and exit route of Red Zone at Margalla Road via placing containers.

A huge number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and workers finally reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk ahead of party chief Imran Khan’s arrival as a part of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.

The party workers and supporters are waiting now for Imran Khan who has reached Hasan Abdal and is still an hour’s drive away from the capital.

READ: IMRAN KHAN: ‘ALL PAKISTANIS MUST COME OUT FOR HAQEEQI AZADI MARCH AFTER SC RULING’

The development comes after PTI supporters and workers were arrested in different parts of the country, particularly in Islamabad.

A huge number of party workers headed to the capital today on party chief Imran Khan’s call but they were either detained by police and law enforcement agencies while many faced blockades that they themselves had to remove to reach their destination.

The situation aggravated but then the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the police to release all PTI workers and supporters and make all arrangements for PTI rally in Islamabad at their desired venue.

