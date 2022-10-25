PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad granted bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly shooting at the police party, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Judge Raja Jawad Abbas granted bail to PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

PTI counsel Dr Babar Awan presented arguments on behalf of the party leader, who hails from Mansehra.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saleh Muhammad and his gunmen were booked in a terrorism case during a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad.

The PTI MNA and his two gunmen were arrested from outside the ECP office during a protest against the Toshakhana case’s verdict to disqualify Imran Khan. A case was lodged against the PTI lawmaker and his two gunmen under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused attempted to disturb law and order situation in an organised way and the lawmaker’s gunmen resorted to firing at police officials to murder them.

It stated that the PTI MNA entered the Red Zone along with his gunmen. The police officials also seized two SMGs and 28 rounds, it added.

Protest erupted after ECP verdict

Following the disqualification of the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the party workers and supporters have hit the streets to record their protest.

In Lahore, PTI’s women MNAs and MPA staged a sit-in at Jail Road, causing traffic jams in the area. The workers also chanted slogans outside the Punjab Election Commission office to express their anger against Imran Khan’s disqualification.

PTI workers in Daska, Chiniot, Okara, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab are protesting against the verdict of ECP.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers have started to gather at the Shahrai-e-Faisal to register their protest, while the PTI Balochistan chapter has also given a call for protest.

