PTI govt decides to unveil three-year performance report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has decided to issue its three-year performance report on August 18, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a session of government leaders chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today. During the session, the premier has been congratulated over the PTI’s victory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

PM Imran Khan, while talking to the government leaders, said that PTI becomes the largest political party of the country and true leadership demands having the capability to bear the pressure. He expressed suspicions that the government will face big pressure following the Afghanistan issue.

He directed the government leaders to take decisions in national interests instead of being pressurised. The premier emphasised taking a stand on tough decisions. He added that the PTI-led government took difficult decisions amid the pandemic crisis which bore better results.

The premier was of the view that the human could make an impossible thing possible through the efforts. PM Khan said that PTI started its politics on the basis of an ideology that differentiates the government from the opposition. The government will never face failures if it stands still on its ideology.

Moreover, the premier sought recommendations on the three-year performance report of the PTI-led federal government. It has been decided to issue the government’s three-year performance report on August 18.

PM Khan announced that the PTI government is going to launch the Kamyab Pakistan programme for taking out 4 million people from poverty. The government decided to launch a public awareness campaign regarding the Kamyab Pakistan programme.

A briefing was given to the government spokesperson regarding the agriculture reforms introduced by the federal government.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Allama Tahir Ashrafi briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the steps for promoting religious harmony. Ashrafi said that minorities were given representation in different sectors in a large proportion during one year by the PTI government.