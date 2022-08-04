PTI seeks security ahead of protest against ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked the district administration to ensure security and other arrangements ahead of protest against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI has penned down a letter to district administration to ensure security and other arrangements ahead of protest against electoral watchdog in Islamabad.

In the letter, the political party noted that PTI lawmakers, workers and supporters – including women – will stage a protest against the ECP. “The district administration should ensure other arrangements including security,” it stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced to stage a protest outside ECP head office in Islamabad on Thursday (today). The political party will also stage protests outside ECP offices in Lahore and Peshawar which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and a large number of activists.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and alleged that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted at giving a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that there is a ban enforced in Red Zone for any kind of protest.

“I am warning PTI to refrain from entering Red Zone tomorrow. PTI can stage a protest at the designated venue by judiciary and the government will also provide security to the protestors,” he said.

