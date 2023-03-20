PTI workers tighten security outside Imran Khan’s house

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers have tightened security outside party chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence amid a possible Police operation, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the police have placed containers outside Zaman Park Lahore. The containers are mainly placed at Zaman Park gate number 1 and Canal road.

The number of PTI workers outside party chairman Imran Khan has increased to resist the police operation.

Furthermore, the PTI workers have placed their camps again outside Zaman Park on Canal road.

Earlier, sources said that the police force likely to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Imran Khan’s arrest warrants suspended

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Islamabad cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, issued in Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30.

The court ordered the PTI chief to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his motorcade reached outside the Judicial Complex, the Islamabad police alleged party workers had pelted stones at them.

Later, the Additional Sessions Judge decided to mark Imran Khan’s attendance at the gate of the judicial complex, and allow him to return.

Zaman Park Raid

The Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Police arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers. Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police took part in the operation.

In a statement, the police officials said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raided after Anti-terrorism Court administrative judge issued a search warrant.

