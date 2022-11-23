PTI’s sit-in: Islamabad police decide closure of key routes

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police decided to closure of key routes of the federal capital with containers ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan. It was decided that the entrance routes of Islamabad from Faizabad, Koral Chowk and 26 Number Chungi will be closed.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations said that the key routes of Islamabad including Faizabad will be closed and additional contingents of 20,000 personnel will be deployed.

Alongside police force, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) officials will also perform security duties, said DIG Operations Sohail Chattha, adding that Faizabad will be completely sealed with containers.

The travellers from Bhara Kahu and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be diverted to alternative routes from Rawal Dam Chowk to Taramri Road.

DIG Operations said that SOPs were issued to the SDPOs for the installation of containers and an alternate traffic plan will be issued for the citizens.

Earlier, Imran Khan had announced to hold a power show in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Park on November 26. PTI had planned to gather political workers from across the country in Rawalpindi’s power show.

The political party had sought permission from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for passing through Islamabad for PTI’s power show in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Park.

Through the petition, the political party also sought permission for take-off and landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter in Parade Ground. Moreover, the high court was also requested to issue orders to authorities to refrain from harassing the PTI workers.

