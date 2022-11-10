PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari announces to block Islamabad-Peshawar M1 Motorway

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed its strategy for the ongoing protests against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan as Zulfi Bukhari announced to block Islamabad-Peshawar M1 Motorway Toll Plaze, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PTI workers have staged a protest demonstration at Islamabad-Peshawar M1 Motorway Toll Plaza. After Zulfi Bukhari’s announcement, the PTI protestors blocked the entry and exit routes of the federal capital.

Zulfi Bukhari said that M1 Motorway Interchange will be closed till the next orders of the PTI chief Imran Khan. He added that vehicles will not enter Islamabad from Lahore and Peshawar from the motorway.

The PTI leader said that sit-ins will be continued on both Fatehjang road and the M1 Motorway Interchange.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Zulfi Bukhari-led sit-in was continued for four consecutive days at Fatehjang national highway.

Earlier today, Imran Khan addressed the PTI workers after the party’s long march resumed its journey to Islamabad from Wazirabad today.

The PTI long march activities were postponed for a few days after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan in which more than a dozen of leaders and workers got injured.

The PTI chief praised the participants of the long march in Wazirabad and said that Moazzam’s sacrifice saved the lives of other people who got wounded in the gun attack. “We will care for Moazzam’s children for their whole life.”

“Ibtisam is a hero and I want to salute him,” he praised the PTI worker who caught the attacker.

Imran Khan said it was not an accident but an assassination plot prepared in September. He added that the country could not be considered as an independent state until the supremacy of law.

The PTI chief said that the long march will be intensified after the incident. He requested the CJP to look into the incidents including the non-registration of the FIR, Azam Swati’s harassment and Arshad Sharif’s killing.

Imran Khan vowed to continue struggling against corruption until his last breath. He announced that he will soon welcome the convoys of the PTI marchers in Rawalpindi.

